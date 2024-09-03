Zacks Earnings Consistent Portfolio ETF (BATS:ZECP) Trading 0.6% Higher

Zacks Earnings Consistent Portfolio ETF (BATS:ZECP – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $30.51 and last traded at $30.47. Approximately 11,104 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $30.30.

Zacks Earnings Consistent Portfolio ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.36. The firm has a market cap of $134.98 million, a PE ratio of 26.52 and a beta of 0.80.

About Zacks Earnings Consistent Portfolio ETF

The Zacks Earnings Consistent Portfolio ETF (ZECP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in companies that exhibit high stability through recessionary periods. ZECP was launched on Aug 24, 2021 and is managed by Zacks.

