Zacks Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX)

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 28th. Zacks Research analyst A. Chakraborty now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $0.45 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.43. The consensus estimate for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is $1.82 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.99 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.61 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.30 EPS.

Get Catalyst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several other analysts also recently commented on CPRX. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.4 %

CPRX stock opened at $20.25 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.50, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.31. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $11.55 and a twelve month high of $20.87.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $122.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.76 million. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 27.77% and a net margin of 15.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Catalyst Pharmaceuticals news, Director David S. Tierney sold 15,000 shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total value of $301,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 348,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,012,367.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Gary Ingenito sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.16, for a total transaction of $1,292,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,478.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David S. Tierney sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total transaction of $301,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 348,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,012,367.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 288,599 shares of company stock valued at $5,432,172 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 191,881 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,226,000 after purchasing an additional 10,013 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 956,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,076,000 after buying an additional 35,006 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 298,899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,024,000 after buying an additional 117,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 100.5% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 64,122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 32,138 shares in the last quarter. 79.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.