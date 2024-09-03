Zacks Research Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Choice Hotels International in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 29th. Zacks Research analyst H. Ray now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.91 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.96. The consensus estimate for Choice Hotels International’s current full-year earnings is $6.38 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Choice Hotels International’s Q3 2025 earnings at $1.99 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $1.29 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research report on Friday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Choice Hotels International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 19th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Choice Hotels International from $126.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised Choice Hotels International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Choice Hotels International from $128.00 to $112.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.18.

Choice Hotels International Price Performance

NYSE:CHH opened at $127.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 177.75, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $123.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.65. Choice Hotels International has a 1-year low of $108.91 and a 1-year high of $134.44. The firm has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.23.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.02). Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 15.42% and a negative return on equity of 3,953.67%. The company had revenue of $435.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Choice Hotels International

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 77.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,105,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788,563 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Choice Hotels International by 144.2% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 939,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,402,000 after purchasing an additional 554,479 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Choice Hotels International by 7.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,738,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,957,000 after purchasing an additional 195,956 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 917.2% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 161,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,254,000 after purchasing an additional 145,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 266,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,767,000 after buying an additional 90,765 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Choice Hotels International news, EVP Dominic Dragisich sold 13,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.45, for a total value of $1,632,410.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,608,330.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Patrick Cimerola sold 13,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.08, for a total transaction of $1,658,435.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,934,501.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dominic Dragisich sold 13,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.45, for a total value of $1,632,410.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,608,330.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Ascend Hotel Collection, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Studios, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, Radisson Inn & Suites, Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

