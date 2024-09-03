Zacks Small Cap Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP)

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP – Free Report) – Zacks Small Cap dropped their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Thursday, August 29th. Zacks Small Cap analyst M. Marin now forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn $0.03 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.04. The consensus estimate for Oramed Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.01) per share.

Get Oramed Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ORMP. StockNews.com upgraded Oramed Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 20th.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.39 on Monday. Oramed Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.67 and a fifty-two week high of $3.67. The company has a market capitalization of $97.44 million, a P/E ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.46 and a 200 day moving average of $2.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oramed Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORMP. Murchinson Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Murchinson Ltd. now owns 1,699,990 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,369,000 after purchasing an additional 320,495 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 89.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 230,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 108,700 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 31,470 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 10,774 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Oramed Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. 12.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the treatment of diabetes and for the use of orally ingestible capsules for delivery of polypeptides. The company's product portfolio includes ORMD-0801, an oral insulin capsule, which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of individuals with diabetes, as well as in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; and ORA-D-013-1 and ORA-D-013-2, which have completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of type 2 diabetes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Oramed Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oramed Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.