Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) Receives $11.86 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.86.

ZUO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Zuora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Zuora from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Zuora in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Zuora in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Zuora from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th.

In other Zuora news, insider Peter Hirsch sold 58,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total value of $527,899.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,967.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, insider Peter Hirsch sold 58,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total value of $527,899.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,967.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 81,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total transaction of $739,665.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,485.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 372,666 shares of company stock worth $3,408,961. 8.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZUO. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Zuora by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 27,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Zuora by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 3,582 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zuora by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,147,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,788,000 after buying an additional 38,133 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Zuora by 85.2% in the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 25,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Zuora by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 226,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 38,460 shares during the period. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ZUO opened at $8.79 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -20.44 and a beta of 1.72. Zuora has a 12 month low of $7.05 and a 12 month high of $10.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.77.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.09. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 12.54% and a negative net margin of 10.60%. The firm had revenue of $115.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.63 million. Zuora’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. Research analysts predict that Zuora will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zuora, Inc provides a monetization suite for modern businesses to help companies launch and scale new services and operate dynamic customer-centric business models. The company offers Zuora Billing that allows customers to deploy various pricing and packaging strategies to monetize their recurring revenue streams, bill customers, calculate prorations when subscriptions change, and automate billing and payment operations; Zuora Revenue, a revenue recognition and automation solution that accounting teams use to manage their complex revenue streams; Zuora Payments to provide payment orchestration services for companies looking to operate globally; and Zephr, a digital subscriber experience platform that helps companies orchestrate dynamic experiences that increase conversion, reduce churn, and nurture ongoing subscriber relationships.

