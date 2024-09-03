Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $1.21 Million Stock Holdings in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,622 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $1,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MHK. Quarry LP lifted its position in Mohawk Industries by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 27.2% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 32,500.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

Mohawk Industries Stock Up 1.0 %

MHK stock opened at $155.14 on Tuesday. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.02 and a 1-year high of $164.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a PE ratio of -23.72, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries ( NYSE:MHK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. Mohawk Industries had a negative net margin of 3.30% and a positive return on equity of 8.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 10 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.15, for a total value of $347,645.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 119,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,042,624.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 2,300 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.15, for a total transaction of $347,645.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 119,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,042,624.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.74, for a total transaction of $201,132.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 122,369 shares in the company, valued at $13,673,512.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,555 shares of company stock valued at $774,555 in the last three months. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MHK has been the subject of several research reports. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $145.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $118.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $132.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Mohawk Industries from $108.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mohawk Industries has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MHK

Mohawk Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America, and Flooring Rest of the World.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.