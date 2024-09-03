Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $1.25 Million Stock Holdings in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,355 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $1,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Smartsheet by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,809,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,655,000 after buying an additional 225,390 shares during the period. Dorsal Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Smartsheet by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LP now owns 3,225,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,220,000 after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its stake in Smartsheet by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 2,706,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,446,000 after acquiring an additional 224,513 shares during the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. boosted its stake in Smartsheet by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 1,550,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,683,000 after acquiring an additional 474,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Smartsheet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,879,000. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Pete Godbole sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.54, for a total transaction of $326,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,846 shares in the company, valued at $1,604,274.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Pete Godbole sold 7,500 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.54, for a total transaction of $326,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,846 shares in the company, valued at $1,604,274.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Stephen Robert Branstetter sold 4,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.91, for a total value of $183,280.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 68,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,988,821.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,929 shares of company stock valued at $1,446,805. 4.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SMAR shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Smartsheet from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. UBS Group raised their price target on Smartsheet from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Smartsheet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.41.

Smartsheet Price Performance

Smartsheet stock opened at $48.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.71 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.38 and a 200-day moving average of $42.32. Smartsheet Inc has a one year low of $35.52 and a one year high of $50.38.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $262.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.06 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 12.06% and a negative net margin of 8.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Smartsheet Inc will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

