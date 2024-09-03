Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Holdings in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,852 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 693 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $1,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banco Santander S.A. increased its position in shares of Oshkosh by 4.9% in the second quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 101,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,933,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. boosted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 144.9% in the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 79,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,629,000 after buying an additional 47,181 shares in the last quarter. ABLE Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Oshkosh by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. ABLE Financial Group LLC now owns 5,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Oshkosh by 547.6% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Oshkosh by 1.1% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 22,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,447,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. 92.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OSK stock opened at $107.91 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.15. Oshkosh Co. has a 52 week low of $86.10 and a 52 week high of $127.98.

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 6.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Oshkosh Co. will post 11.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is 17.61%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Oshkosh in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Oshkosh from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James assumed coverage on Oshkosh in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Oshkosh from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $158.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oshkosh has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.79.

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

