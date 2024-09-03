Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 431 Shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,686 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Five Below were worth $1,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Five Below during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,726,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Five Below by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 72.6% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 75,833 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $16,164,000 after purchasing an additional 31,902 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Five Below by 2,375.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,782 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below during the fourth quarter valued at $405,000.
Five Below Stock Down 3.6 %
FIVE opened at $75.43 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $84.21 and a 200 day moving average of $132.43. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.18, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.19. Five Below, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.87 and a 52-week high of $216.18.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts have issued reports on FIVE shares. Mizuho cut shares of Five Below from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $150.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Five Below from $115.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Five Below from $101.00 to $95.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Five Below from $165.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Five Below from $124.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.63.
Five Below Company Profile
Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.
