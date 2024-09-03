Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 5,384 Shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 84,866 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 5,384 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $1,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in F.N.B. by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,346,808 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $541,806,000 after acquiring an additional 156,120 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,292,019 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $293,193,000 after purchasing an additional 136,104 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,969,587 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,071,000 after buying an additional 48,336 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of F.N.B. during the 4th quarter worth $49,533,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in F.N.B. by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,456,310 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,593,000 after buying an additional 160,060 shares in the last quarter. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

F.N.B. Trading Up 1.4 %

FNB opened at $14.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. F.N.B. Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.24 and a fifty-two week high of $15.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08, a PEG ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 0.98.

F.N.B. Announces Dividend

F.N.B. ( NYSE:FNB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $403.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.14 million. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 18.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is 38.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on FNB shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on F.N.B. from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.29.

F.N.B. Profile

(Free Report)

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

