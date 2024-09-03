Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 528,005 Shares of FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its holdings in FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL – Free Report) by 22.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,865,482 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 528,005 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned about 0.38% of FuelCell Energy worth $1,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,575 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 11,109 shares during the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft grew its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 97.9% in the fourth quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 26,454 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 13,084 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 113,371 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 15,441 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 305,760 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 18,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fermata Advisors LLC boosted its stake in FuelCell Energy by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 82,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 29,113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FCEL opened at $0.40 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.83. FuelCell Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.40 and a 52 week high of $1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 6.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.21 million, a P/E ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 3.90.

FuelCell Energy ( NASDAQ:FCEL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 10th. The energy company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $22.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.12 million. FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 123.30% and a negative return on equity of 15.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FCEL. B. Riley upgraded shares of FuelCell Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. UBS Group lowered their price target on FuelCell Energy from $1.35 to $0.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th.

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells stationary fuel cell and electrolysis platforms that decarbonize power and produce hydrogen. The company provides various configurations and applications of its platform, including on-site power, utility grid support, and microgrid, as well as distributed hydrogen; solid oxide-based electrolysis; solutions for long duration hydrogen-based energy storage and electrolysis technology; and carbon capture, separation, and utilization systems.

