10,138 Shares in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Acquired by Summit Financial LLC

Summit Financial LLC acquired a new position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Newmont during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Newmont by 171.9% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Newmont by 1,310.4% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Newmont during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC raised its stake in Newmont by 2,373.2% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. 68.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NEM shares. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Newmont from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. CIBC upgraded Newmont from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. BNP Paribas upgraded Newmont to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Newmont from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.46.

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.51, for a total transaction of $990,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,420,830.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE NEM opened at $52.27 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Newmont Co. has a 12-month low of $29.42 and a 12-month high of $53.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.75.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.10. Newmont had a negative net margin of 13.16% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -37.45%.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

