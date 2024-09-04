13,699 Shares in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Bought by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 13,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $776,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 129.8% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 114.1% in the first quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 105.2% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

JEPI opened at $58.06 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.38 and a fifty-two week high of $58.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

