18,000 Shares in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Acquired by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 18,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $716,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bank of America by 402.2% during the first quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 839.0% in the second quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the first quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 7,938,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.61, for a total value of $322,390,566.39. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 882,723,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,847,417,700.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Lindsay D. Hans sold 10,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total value of $402,355.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,577.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 7,938,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.61, for a total transaction of $322,390,566.39. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 882,723,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,847,417,700.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,609,567 shares of company stock worth $4,122,483,669 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Bank of America from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Piper Sandler Companies raised shares of Bank of America from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective (up from $46.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.22.

Bank of America Stock Performance

NYSE:BAC opened at $40.71 on Wednesday. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $24.96 and a 52 week high of $44.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $318.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.35.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $25.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.22 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 13.28%. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, July 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 35.99%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

