19,615 Shares in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) Acquired by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 19,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $571,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rayonier in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Rayonier by 53.5% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Rayonier by 83.7% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 488.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rayonier during the first quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RYN. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Rayonier from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. StockNews.com raised Rayonier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Rayonier in a report on Friday, June 14th.

Shares of NYSE:RYN opened at $30.89 on Wednesday. Rayonier Inc. has a one year low of $24.84 and a one year high of $35.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.58 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.12). Rayonier had a net margin of 14.78% and a return on equity of 3.00%. The company had revenue of $173.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.79%.

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2023, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

