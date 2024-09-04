20,959 Shares in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ) Bought by Farther Finance Advisors LLC

Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OUNZ. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust during the second quarter worth $109,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 295.5% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 4,539 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust during the second quarter worth $127,000. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth $162,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth $166,000.

Van Eck Merk Gold Trust stock opened at $24.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.46. The company has a market capitalization of $982.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.12. Van Eck Merk Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $17.56 and a fifty-two week high of $24.45.

The VanEck Merk Gold Trust (OUNZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses, using gold bars and coins held in London vaults. Investors can redeem their shares for gold in increments of 1 troy oz. OUNZ was launched on May 16, 2014 and is managed by VanEck.

