2,178 Shares in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) Purchased by Summit Financial LLC

Summit Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 58,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,461,000 after acquiring an additional 5,605 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 246,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,511,000 after buying an additional 27,071 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 11,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after buying an additional 3,293 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 63.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 478,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,538,000 after buying an additional 184,937 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF stock opened at $142.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $138.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.86. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52 week low of $145.00 and a 52 week high of $206.56.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

