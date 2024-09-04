2,244 Shares in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH) Purchased by Hantz Financial Services Inc.

Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,244 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its stake in UiPath by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 14,324 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC boosted its stake in shares of UiPath by 9.3% during the first quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 6,471 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UiPath by 1.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,772 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of UiPath by 40.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of UiPath by 46.0% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PATH shares. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of UiPath in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective (down from $28.00) on shares of UiPath in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of UiPath from $30.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of UiPath from $28.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of UiPath from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, UiPath currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.94.

Shares of UiPath stock opened at $12.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of -78.75 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.86. UiPath Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.37 and a 1 year high of $27.87.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

