4,724 Shares in Invesco Building & Construction ETF (NYSEARCA:PKB) Acquired by Summit Financial LLC

Summit Financial LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Building & Construction ETF (NYSEARCA:PKB – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000. Summit Financial LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Invesco Building & Construction ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Invesco Building & Construction ETF by 28.2% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in Invesco Building & Construction ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $180,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new position in Invesco Building & Construction ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in Invesco Building & Construction ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $272,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Invesco Building & Construction ETF by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Building & Construction ETF Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:PKB opened at $71.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $299.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 1.43. Invesco Building & Construction ETF has a 52 week low of $46.67 and a 52 week high of $77.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.14 and a 200 day moving average of $70.65.

Invesco Building & Construction ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Building & Construction Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Building & Construction Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

