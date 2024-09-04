5,111 Shares in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Bought by Resonant Capital Advisors LLC

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,111 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Williams Companies during the fourth quarter worth $306,417,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Williams Companies by 15.7% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 108,302 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,221,000 after acquiring an additional 14,672 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its position in Williams Companies by 145.5% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 95,359 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,716,000 after acquiring an additional 56,509 shares during the period. ETF Store Inc. raised its position in Williams Companies by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 28,444 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $991,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Williams Companies by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,636,222 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $91,820,000 after acquiring an additional 518,009 shares during the period. 86.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Williams Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Williams Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.83.

Williams Companies Price Performance

Williams Companies stock opened at $45.55 on Wednesday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.49 and a 12-month high of $45.81. The stock has a market cap of $55.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14, a PEG ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a net margin of 27.11% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Williams Companies’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 79.83%.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

