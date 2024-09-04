89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) Short Interest Up 5.2% in August

89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,840,000 shares, a growth of 5.2% from the July 31st total of 6,500,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 954,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.2 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in shares of 89bio during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of 89bio by 66.7% during the first quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of 89bio by 226.2% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 8,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 5,626 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in 89bio during the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 89bio by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ETNB. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of 89bio from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of 89bio from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of 89bio in a research report on Monday, July 1st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of 89bio in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of 89bio from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.14.

89bio stock opened at $8.78 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.49 and its 200-day moving average is $9.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $863.78 million, a PE ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 13.92 and a quick ratio of 13.92. 89bio has a fifty-two week low of $6.57 and a fifty-two week high of $18.25.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.08. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.52) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that 89bio will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia.

