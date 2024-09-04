9,518 Shares in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Bought by Summit Financial LLC

Summit Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 9,518 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in HP by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,778,246 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $3,649,919,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062,441 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in HP by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 12,674,646 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $383,028,000 after purchasing an additional 403,355 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in HP by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,172,444 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $306,089,000 after purchasing an additional 40,884 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in HP by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,402,432 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $294,253,000 after purchasing an additional 287,861 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in HP in the 4th quarter valued at $187,264,000. Institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

Get HP alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at HP

In other HP news, insider Alex Cho sold 173,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.11, for a total value of $6,251,977.07. Following the sale, the insider now owns 64,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,335,450.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HPQ. Bank of America upped their price objective on HP from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on HP from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. TD Cowen upped their price target on HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group upped their price target on HP from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on HP from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.60.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on HP

HP Stock Performance

Shares of HPQ opened at $35.38 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.09. HP Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.22 and a 52-week high of $39.52.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $13.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.37 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 266.37% and a net margin of 5.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HP announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 28th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the computer maker to reacquire up to 28.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

HP Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be issued a $0.2756 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. HP’s payout ratio is currently 37.16%.

About HP

(Free Report)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.