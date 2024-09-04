9F Inc. (NASDAQ:JFU) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

9F Inc. (NASDAQ:JFU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, an increase of 6.3% from the July 31st total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 9F

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in 9F stock. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in 9F Inc. (NASDAQ:JFU – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. Cetera Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of 9F as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

9F Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:JFU opened at $1.60 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.90 and its 200 day moving average is $2.62. 9F has a fifty-two week low of $1.44 and a fifty-two week high of $4.90.

About 9F

9F Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates internet securities service platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through three segments: Technology Empowerment Services, E-commerce business, and Wealth Management. Its products include digital financial accounts that offer online lending, wealth management, and payment facilitation services; revolving and non-revolving loan products to borrowers, as well as traffic referral services to financial institution partners; and a suite of online wealth management products, such as fixed income products, stocks, insurance, bank wealth management products, and mutual funds to investors in various platforms, including Wukong Licai, 9F Wallet, and 9F Puhui.

