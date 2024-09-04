Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Position Cut by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP lowered its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Free Report) by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,717 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 6,428 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch were worth $661,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ANF. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the 2nd quarter valued at about $248,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 57.1% during the second quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,324 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 7.1% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 13,606 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC boosted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 62.3% during the second quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 27,860 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,955,000 after buying an additional 10,690 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 3,277 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter.
Insider Transactions at Abercrombie & Fitch
In related news, Director Kenneth B. Robinson sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.61, for a total transaction of $223,093.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,009,066.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Abercrombie & Fitch Price Performance
Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock opened at $142.86 on Wednesday. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 52 week low of $49.24 and a 52 week high of $196.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $159.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.89.
Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile
Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister, and Gilly Hicks brands.
