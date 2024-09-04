abrdn Private Equity Opportunities (LON:APEO) Trading Down 1%

abrdn Private Equity Opportunities (LON:APEO – Get Free Report) traded down 1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 574 ($7.55) and last traded at GBX 574 ($7.55). 113,776 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the average session volume of 103,248 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 580 ($7.63).
abrdn Private Equity Opportunities Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.44, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 574 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 546.99. The company has a market cap of £880.29 million, a PE ratio of 1,435.00 and a beta of 0.78.
abrdn Private Equity Opportunities Company Profile
Abrdn Private Equity Opportunities Trust plc specializes in fund of funds and direct investments. It seeks to invest in mid-market buyouts and expansion capital. It focuses on investments in technology, healthcare, industrials, consumer discretionary, consumer staples, oil and gas services, financials, educational publishing, aero-engineering, and capital goods outside Europe.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than abrdn Private Equity Opportunities
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Small Cap Stocks That Insiders Are Buying
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Analysts Forecast Big Upside for Western Digital—Don’t Miss Out
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- 3 Must-Own Stocks for Bullish Investors in Today’s Market
Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Private Equity Opportunities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn Private Equity Opportunities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.