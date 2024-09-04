Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Shares Bought by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Free Report) by 32.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,218 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $1,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Acuity Brands by 3.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,435 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,903 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,233,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 349 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 44.4% in the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 192 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel increased its position in Acuity Brands by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 5,999 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 98.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AYI shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Acuity Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Acuity Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $295.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Acuity Brands from $286.00 to $280.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $279.00.

Acuity Brands Price Performance

Acuity Brands stock opened at $245.89 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $243.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $251.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.77. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $156.49 and a 1 year high of $272.74. The company has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.41.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The electronics maker reported $4.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.82 by $0.33. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 10.12%. The company had revenue of $968.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $996.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Acuity Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 18th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 18th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.88%.

Acuity Brands Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting, lighting controls, building management system, location-aware applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the A-Light, Aculux, American Electric Lighting, Cyclone, Dark to Light, eldoLED, Eureka, Gotham, Healthcare Lighting, Holophane, Hydrel, Indy, IOTA, Juno, Lithonia Lighting, Luminaire LED, Luminis, Mark Architectural Lighting, nLight, OPTOTRONIC, Peerless, RELOCWiring Solutions, and Sensor Switch.

Further Reading

