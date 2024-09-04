Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) Earns Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $141.00 target price on the stock.

ADUS has been the subject of several other reports. Macquarie assumed coverage on Addus HomeCare in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Addus HomeCare from $128.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Stephens restated an overweight rating and issued a $138.00 target price on shares of Addus HomeCare in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. StockNews.com cut Addus HomeCare from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Sunday, July 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Addus HomeCare from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $127.57.

Shares of ADUS stock opened at $130.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.01. Addus HomeCare has a one year low of $78.35 and a one year high of $134.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $123.91 and its 200 day moving average is $110.88.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $286.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.90 million. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Addus HomeCare will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Roberton James Stevenson sold 217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total value of $25,200.21. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,186,500.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Roberton James Stevenson sold 217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total transaction of $25,200.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,186,500.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael D. Wattenbarger sold 21,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.29, for a total transaction of $2,921,316.93. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $961,687.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ADUS. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 42,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,971,000 after acquiring an additional 9,137 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Addus HomeCare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 179,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,679,000 after buying an additional 12,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 264,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,521,000 after buying an additional 30,330 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

