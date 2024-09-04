Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $18.17

Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $18.17 and traded as low as $16.70. Adecco Group shares last traded at $16.75, with a volume of 13,159 shares traded.

Separately, Barclays upgraded Adecco Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.17. The company has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.44.

Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.29 billion during the quarter. Adecco Group had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 13.25%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Adecco Group AG will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adecco Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides human resource services to businesses and organizations in Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America, and North Africa. It offers flexible placement, permanent placement, outsourcing, training, upskilling and reskilling, career transition and workforce transformation, consulting, talent academy, digital staffing solutions under the Adecco, Akkodis, General Assembly, Badenoch + Clark, Lee Hecht Harrison, pontoon, Spring Professional, Adia, Modis, and YOSS brand names.

