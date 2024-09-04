Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) Given New $19.00 Price Target at Ascendiant Capital Markets

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX – Free Report) had its price target cut by Ascendiant Capital Markets from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on AMTX. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Aemetis in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial reissued a hold rating and set a $3.50 price target (down previously from $4.00) on shares of Aemetis in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com raised Aemetis to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Aemetis from $8.25 to $7.75 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $12.95.

NASDAQ AMTX opened at $2.28 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.56. Aemetis has a 12-month low of $2.10 and a 12-month high of $7.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.31.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $66.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.68) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Aemetis will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMTX. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Aemetis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in Aemetis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Aemetis in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Aemetis by 2,837.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,309 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 50,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hutchinson Capital Management CA acquired a new position in Aemetis in the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.02% of the company’s stock.

Aemetis, Inc operates as a renewable natural gas and renewable fuels company. It operates through three segments: California Ethanol, California Dairy Renewable Natural Gas, and India Biodiesel. The company focuses on the operation, acquisition, development, and commercialization of technologies to produce low and negative carbon intensity renewable fuels that replace fossil-based products.

