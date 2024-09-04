AIM ImmunoTech (NYSE:AIM) Given New $5.00 Price Target at Ascendiant Capital Markets

AIM ImmunoTech (NYSE:AIM – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Ascendiant Capital Markets from $5.25 to $5.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
AIM ImmunoTech Price Performance
NYSE:AIM opened at $0.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.47 million, a P/E ratio of -0.53 and a beta of -0.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.39. AIM ImmunoTech has a 1-year low of $0.25 and a 1-year high of $0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.
AIM ImmunoTech (NYSE:AIM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. AIM ImmunoTech had a negative return on equity of 269.04% and a negative net margin of 13,952.74%. The company had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter.
Institutional Trading of AIM ImmunoTech
AIM ImmunoTech Company Profile
AIM ImmunoTech Inc, an immuno-pharma company, focuses on the research and development of therapeutics to treat multiple types of cancers, viral diseases, and immune-deficiency disorders in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Ampligen, a drug of macromolecular ribonucleic acid molecules for the treatment of chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS).
