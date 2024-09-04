AIM ImmunoTech (NYSE:AIM) Given New $5.00 Price Target at Ascendiant Capital Markets

AIM ImmunoTech (NYSE:AIM – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Ascendiant Capital Markets from $5.25 to $5.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NYSE:AIM opened at $0.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.47 million, a P/E ratio of -0.53 and a beta of -0.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.39. AIM ImmunoTech has a 1-year low of $0.25 and a 1-year high of $0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

AIM ImmunoTech (NYSE:AIM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. AIM ImmunoTech had a negative return on equity of 269.04% and a negative net margin of 13,952.74%. The company had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AIM ImmunoTech stock. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AIM ImmunoTech Inc. ( NYSE:AIM Free Report ) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,078,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,520,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 7.92% of AIM ImmunoTech as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

AIM ImmunoTech Inc, an immuno-pharma company, focuses on the research and development of therapeutics to treat multiple types of cancers, viral diseases, and immune-deficiency disorders in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Ampligen, a drug of macromolecular ribonucleic acid molecules for the treatment of chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS).

