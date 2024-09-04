Aire Advisors LLC Sells 356 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Aire Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 356 shares during the quarter. Aire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 528.6% in the fourth quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JNJ. TD Securities decreased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Daiwa America lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.21.

Insider Activity

In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Robert J. Decker sold 5,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total value of $930,113.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,131,683.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of JNJ opened at $167.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.07. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $143.13 and a 52-week high of $167.81. The firm has a market cap of $402.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $156.42 and its 200-day moving average is $153.60.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.11. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 46.34%. The firm had revenue of $22.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.92%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

Further Reading

