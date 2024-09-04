Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT) Insider Stephen Bohanon Sells 35,893 Shares of Stock

Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Free Report) insider Stephen Bohanon sold 35,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.60, for a total transaction of $1,206,004.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 403,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,567,209.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Stephen Bohanon also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Alkami Technology alerts:

On Thursday, June 6th, Stephen Bohanon sold 22,171 shares of Alkami Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $595,956.48.

Alkami Technology Trading Down 4.9 %

Alkami Technology stock opened at $31.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.85 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.71 and a 200-day moving average of $27.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 3.75. Alkami Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $16.49 and a one year high of $36.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alkami Technology ( NASDAQ:ALKT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $82.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.32 million. Alkami Technology had a negative return on equity of 13.43% and a negative net margin of 17.47%. Alkami Technology’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Alkami Technology, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ALKT. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Alkami Technology from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Alkami Technology from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Alkami Technology from $32.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Alkami Technology from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on Alkami Technology from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.89.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ALKT

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alkami Technology

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALKT. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Alkami Technology during the second quarter worth $40,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alkami Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new stake in Alkami Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Alkami Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Alkami Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.97% of the company’s stock.

About Alkami Technology

(Get Free Report)

Alkami Technology, Inc offers cloud-based digital banking solutions in the United States. The company's Alkami Platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, and multi-tenant architecture.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alkami Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkami Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.