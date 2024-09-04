Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group began coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ALGM. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays decreased their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set a buy rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allegro MicroSystems presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $34.44.

NASDAQ ALGM opened at $23.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 29.73 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.95. The company has a current ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Allegro MicroSystems has a 12 month low of $20.42 and a 12 month high of $38.19.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. Allegro MicroSystems had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 7.91%. The company had revenue of $166.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Allegro MicroSystems will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Allegro MicroSystems news, major shareholder Electric Co. Ltd. Sanken sold 10,017,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total transaction of $232,001,015.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 59,732,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,383,411,231.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ecofi Investissements SA bought a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,349,000. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 3,540 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC lifted its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 25,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 5,444 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,148,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,673,000 after acquiring an additional 285,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the second quarter valued at about $363,000. 56.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, regulator and LED driver ICs, and isolated gate drivers; and photonic and advanced 3D sensing components.

