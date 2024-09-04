ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Separately, Mizuho raised their target price on ALLETE from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Get ALLETE alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on ALE

ALLETE Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:ALE opened at $63.36 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.45. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.45. ALLETE has a 52-week low of $49.29 and a 52-week high of $65.86.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $354.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.24 million. ALLETE had a return on equity of 7.07% and a net margin of 14.36%. The firm’s revenue was down 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ALLETE during the first quarter worth $854,000. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in ALLETE by 59.2% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 30,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 11,321 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in ALLETE by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 888,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,355,000 after acquiring an additional 24,690 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in ALLETE by 167.1% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,071,000 after acquiring an additional 21,725 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in ALLETE by 2.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 308,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,387,000 after acquiring an additional 7,981 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.55% of the company’s stock.

ALLETE Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. In addition, the company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 150,000 retail customers and 14 non-affiliated municipal customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ALLETE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALLETE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.