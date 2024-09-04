Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP.UN) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $16.97

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP.UN – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$16.97 and traded as high as C$17.35. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at C$16.89, with a volume of 1,097,250 shares traded.
AP.UN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.25 to C$21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.50 to C$18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Desjardins lowered their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$18.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$19.58.
Allied is a leading owner-operator of distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities. Allied's mission is to provide knowledge-based organizations with workspace that is sustainable and conducive to human wellness, creativity, connectivity and diversity. Allied's vision is to make a continuous contribution to cities and culture that elevates and inspires the humanity in all people.
