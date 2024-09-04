Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP.UN) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $16.97

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP.UN – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$16.97 and traded as high as C$17.35. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at C$16.89, with a volume of 1,097,250 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AP.UN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.25 to C$21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.50 to C$18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Desjardins lowered their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$18.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$19.58.

Get Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on AP.UN

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

About Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.71. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.16 billion, a PE ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$16.79 and a 200 day moving average price of C$16.97.

(Get Free Report)

Allied is a leading owner-operator of distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities. Allied's mission is to provide knowledge-based organizations with workspace that is sustainable and conducive to human wellness, creativity, connectivity and diversity. Allied's vision is to make a continuous contribution to cities and culture that elevates and inspires the humanity in all people.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.