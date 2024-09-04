Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) is Natixis Advisors LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,176,588 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 268,934 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 1.3% of Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $582,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Trading Down 3.9 %

Shares of GOOG opened at $158.61 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $174.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.46 and a twelve month high of $193.31.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $84.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.22 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 30.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on GOOG shares. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.44, for a total value of $109,420.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,136,807.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.44, for a total value of $109,420.08. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,136,807.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.66, for a total transaction of $3,772,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,159,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,126,319.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 156,565 shares of company stock valued at $27,043,340 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

