Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Acquired by Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 16.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,937 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Drive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 3.9% during the second quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,305 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,357,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the period. JPL Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPL Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,769 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Capital Management Associates Inc boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Management Associates Inc now owns 5,015 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 30,842 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,657,000 after purchasing an additional 3,505 shares during the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Stock Down 3.9 %

Alphabet stock opened at $158.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $174.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.65. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $121.46 and a 1-year high of $193.31.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $84.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.22 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 26.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.27%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 34,257 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.60, for a total transaction of $5,570,188.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 312,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,765,346. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 34,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.60, for a total transaction of $5,570,188.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 312,210 shares in the company, valued at $50,765,346. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.47, for a total transaction of $125,126.54. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,623,355.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 156,565 shares of company stock valued at $27,043,340. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GOOG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Alphabet from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wolfe Research upgraded Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.86.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

