Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Highland Capital Management LLC

Highland Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 172,631 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 6,861 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 1.9% of Highland Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $31,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its position in Alphabet by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 293 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richardson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 87.5% in the first quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $196.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Alphabet from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $203.17.

Alphabet Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $157.36 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.21 and a 12-month high of $191.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $172.59 and a 200-day moving average of $164.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $84.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.60 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 26.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 12.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.44, for a total value of $109,420.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,136,807.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.44, for a total transaction of $109,420.08. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,017 shares in the company, valued at $5,136,807.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.99, for a total value of $600,175.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,655.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 134,065 shares of company stock valued at $22,841,690 in the last quarter. 11.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

