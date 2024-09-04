Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stake Reduced by Van Strum & Towne Inc.

Van Strum & Towne Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 59,948 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 343 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 4.0% of Van Strum & Towne Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Van Strum & Towne Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc raised its position in Alphabet by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 140 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 59.2% in the first quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 293 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.99, for a total value of $600,175.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,655.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,262 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.99, for a total value of $600,175.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9 shares in the company, valued at $1,655.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.44, for a total value of $109,420.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,136,807.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 134,065 shares of company stock worth $22,841,690 over the last 90 days. 11.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on GOOGL. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Guggenheim upped their target price on Alphabet from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.17.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GOOGL

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $157.36 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $172.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.21 and a twelve month high of $191.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 30.49%. The company had revenue of $84.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 12.27%.

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.