Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.80.
Several brokerages recently commented on ALT. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Altimmune from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Altimmune to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Altimmune in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Altimmune in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Altimmune in a report on Thursday, August 22nd.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in Altimmune during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Altimmune by 1,150.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,959 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co bought a new stake in shares of Altimmune in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altimmune in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of Altimmune in the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. 78.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Altimmune Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:ALT opened at $6.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $453.43 million, a PE ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 0.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.66 and a 200 day moving average of $7.71. Altimmune has a 52-week low of $2.09 and a 52-week high of $14.84.
Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.01). Altimmune had a negative return on equity of 53.09% and a negative net margin of 24,778.97%. The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Altimmune will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Altimmune Company Profile
Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for obesity and liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate, pemvidutide, a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of obesity and metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis.
