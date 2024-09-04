Alto Neuroscience (NYSE:ANRO) Now Covered by Analysts at Wedbush

Wedbush started coverage on shares of Alto Neuroscience (NYSE:ANRO – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Rodman & Renshaw started coverage on Alto Neuroscience in a report on Friday, June 21st. They set a buy rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Alto Neuroscience in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $33.80.

Alto Neuroscience Trading Up 3.2 %

ANRO opened at $13.22 on Tuesday. Alto Neuroscience has a 52 week low of $7.91 and a 52 week high of $24.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.08. The company has a quick ratio of 19.85, a current ratio of 19.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Alto Neuroscience (NYSE:ANRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.07. Analysts predict that Alto Neuroscience will post -2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Adam Savitz bought 12,069 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.60 per share, with a total value of $152,069.40. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 36,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,192. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ANRO. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Alto Neuroscience during the 2nd quarter worth $113,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alto Neuroscience by 33.3% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in shares of Alto Neuroscience in the first quarter valued at $340,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Alto Neuroscience during the 2nd quarter valued at $252,000. Finally, Bowie Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alto Neuroscience during the 2nd quarter worth $462,000.

Alto Neuroscience, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Its product pipeline comprising ALTO-100, which is in phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of patients with major depressive disorder (MDD); and which is in phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder.

