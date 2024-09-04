Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,018,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137,362 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.18% of Altria Group worth $137,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MO. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 154.4% during the first quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. BNP Paribas purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter worth about $29,000. 57.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MO has been the topic of several research reports. Argus upgraded shares of Altria Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on Altria Group from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.08.

Altria Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MO opened at $54.07 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.76. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.06 and a 1 year high of $54.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.66.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 42.25% and a negative return on equity of 232.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 85.36%.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

