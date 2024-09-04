American Express (NYSE:AXP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

American Express (NYSE:AXP) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,420,000 shares, a growth of 6.0% from the July 31st total of 8,890,000 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,780,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AXP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on American Express from $240.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Bank of America lowered American Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $263.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on American Express from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on American Express from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on American Express from $221.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $230.70.

American Express Stock Performance

NYSE:AXP opened at $254.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $243.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $233.52. The company has a market cap of $180.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $140.91 and a fifty-two week high of $261.75.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The payment services company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $16.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.60 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 32.94% and a net margin of 15.53%. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Express will post 13.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Express

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 23,030 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $4,314,000 after buying an additional 2,319 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth $657,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth $1,098,000. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in American Express by 119.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 39,497 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $8,993,000 after purchasing an additional 21,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in American Express by 102.9% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 12,480 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 6,329 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

