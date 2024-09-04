American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Bought by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 15.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,129 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,447,441 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,923,399,000 after acquiring an additional 662,382 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter worth about $1,112,747,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,855,211 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $909,575,000 after acquiring an additional 496,153 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,839,276 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $713,202,000 after acquiring an additional 667,695 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,595,370 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $590,940,000 after acquiring an additional 195,876 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXP opened at $254.38 on Wednesday. American Express has a one year low of $140.91 and a one year high of $261.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $243.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $233.52. The stock has a market cap of $180.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The payment services company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.23. American Express had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 32.94%. The company had revenue of $16.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Express will post 13.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AXP shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of American Express from $240.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of American Express from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Compass Point started coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $230.70.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

