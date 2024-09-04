American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR) Price Target Increased to $22.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Truist Financial from $17.00 to $22.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on AHR. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on American Healthcare REIT from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $19.00.

AHR stock opened at $21.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. American Healthcare REIT has a 1 year low of $12.63 and a 1 year high of $21.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.26 and its 200-day moving average is $15.17.

American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.28). American Healthcare REIT had a negative return on equity of 2.20% and a negative net margin of 1.99%. The company had revenue of $504.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.55 million. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that American Healthcare REIT will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in American Healthcare REIT in the 1st quarter valued at about $88,504,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT during the 1st quarter worth about $63,269,000. V3 Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in American Healthcare REIT in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,337,000. Goldentree Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of American Healthcare REIT during the first quarter worth about $22,125,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in American Healthcare REIT in the first quarter worth $20,381,000. Institutional investors own 16.68% of the company’s stock.

Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.

