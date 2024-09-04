American Hotel Income Properties REIT (TSE:HOT.UN) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.58

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSE:HOT.UN – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.58 and traded as low as C$0.48. American Hotel Income Properties REIT shares last traded at C$0.50, with a volume of 2,011 shares.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, CIBC reduced their target price on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$0.40 to C$0.33 in a report on Thursday, August 8th.
American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.U), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties located substantially in the United States. AHIP currently has 112 hotels, and is engaged in growing its portfolio of premium branded, select-service hotels in larger secondary markets that have diverse and stable demand.
