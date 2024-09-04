American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
American Shared Hospital Services Trading Down 1.3 %
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN AMS opened at $3.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.59 million, a PE ratio of 38.50 and a beta of 0.70. American Shared Hospital Services has a 1 year low of $2.16 and a 1 year high of $4.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.
American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 million. American Shared Hospital Services had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 5.39%. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Shared Hospital Services will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.
American Shared Hospital Services Company Profile
American Shared Hospital Services provides stereotactic radiosurgery and advanced radiation therapy equipment. It operates in two segments, Medical Equipment Leasing, and Retail. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.
