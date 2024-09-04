American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Sold by Crestwood Advisors Group LLC

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 360 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AWK. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its position in American Water Works by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 4,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 0.5% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Journey Advisory Group LLC grew its position in American Water Works by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Presima Securities ULC increased its stake in American Water Works by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Presima Securities ULC now owns 5,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in American Water Works by 71.9% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AWK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of American Water Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $127.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group upped their target price on American Water Works from $124.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Water Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.17.

American Water Works Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AWK opened at $143.46 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.64. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.34 and a 52 week high of $149.00. The firm has a market cap of $27.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.67.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.765 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 62.07%.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

