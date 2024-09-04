AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Shares Purchased by TIAA Trust National Association

TIAA Trust National Association boosted its holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,624 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,368 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $14,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in AMETEK in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in AMETEK in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in AMETEK in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in AMETEK in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AMETEK by 168.8% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at AMETEK

In other AMETEK news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,440 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.93, for a total value of $250,459.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,315,029.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMETEK Trading Down 2.5 %

NYSE AME opened at $166.69 on Wednesday. AMETEK, Inc. has a one year low of $136.89 and a one year high of $186.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $166.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.30, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.18.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.02. AMETEK had a net margin of 19.51% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. AMETEK’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AME has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of AMETEK to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $171.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $165.00 to $158.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AMETEK currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.29.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

Featured Articles

