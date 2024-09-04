Amplify Thematic All-Stars ETF (NYSEARCA:MVPS) Trading Down 3.8%

Amplify Thematic All-Stars ETF (NYSEARCA:MVPS – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 3.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $20.60 and last traded at $20.60. 62 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 724 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.40.

Amplify Thematic All-Stars ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.72 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.08.

About Amplify Thematic All-Stars ETF

The Amplify Thematic All-Stars ETF (MVPS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ETF All-Stars Thematic Composite index. The fund tracks an index that aims to give a consensus view on which companies best align with select investment themes. The index selects and weights stocks based on publicly-available ETF ownership data.

